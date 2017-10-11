Sheriff: Man wanted for burning cat alive

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man in Butler County is wanted for setting a car on fire.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it and the Butler County Dog Warden are looking for 32-year-old Kevin Sullivan. Sullivan is wanted for setting a car on fire and using lighter fluid as an accelerant.

The incident happened on September 19 on Howard Street in Middletown. When Middletown Police arrived on the scene one of the officers had to shoot the cat to end its suffering, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sullivan initially lied to investigators but the investigation led them back to him.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sullivan for cruelty to animals, which is a felony.

“This is absolutely disturbing, and­­­­ this guy definitely needs to be off the streets. I have a room for him here in my jail, where he needs to be. I don’t understand people who harm or torture a defenseless animal, it is a very cowardly thing to do said,” Sheriff Richard Jones.

Anyone with information about where Sullivan can be found is urged to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 513-785-1300. Anonymous tips can be sent by text message using the word “COPS” to 274637.