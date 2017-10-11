Ohio man sues city for arresting him over Facebook page

By Published:
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Changes to Facebook's Trending Topics section announced Aug. 26, 2016, are being questioned after it featured a fake news story and another story about an inappropriate video. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man arrested and acquitted of a felony for creating a fake Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.

Anthony Novak filed suit against the city of Parma and three officers Tuesday. Authorities said he created a Facebook page in March 2016 that displayed a name similar to Parma’s police department and posted items suggesting police were conducting teenage abortions. The page also suggested it would be illegal to help the homeless for three months.

Novak was charged with a felony count of disrupting public services and acquitted after trial in August 2016.

The lawsuit seeks financial compensation, legal fees, and an injunction against Parma police.

Police didn’t immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

