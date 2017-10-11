Police investigate another Cricket Wireless break-in

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn Police are investigating a break-in at a Cricket Wireless store.

Officers responded to an alarm at the store on E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, near S. Maple Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say someone smashed the front door in with a large rock.

Nothing was taken, but some property inside the store was damaged.

The incident is under investigation.

The break-in at the Fairborn location comes two days after Cricket Wireless locations in Kettering and Miamisburg. All of those break-ins are under investigation.