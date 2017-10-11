Police need help finding murder suspect

Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Springfield Police Department is asking the public to identify a suspect who has a warrant out for his arrest in connection to an apartment complex shooting.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Kyle Xavier Bonaparte and said if anyone is hiding this suspect they will also be charged.

At the time of the shooting, 27-year-old Joshua Brown was found dead at the scene and we have now learned the woman who was in critical condition has died and was identified as 24-year-old Raina Beal.

Springfield Police Captain Michael Varner urges anyone with information to come forward and contact police at (937) 324-7716.

