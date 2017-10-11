Skyline puts a twist on a classic cheese coney

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Skyline is putting a Cajun twist on its classic cheese coney.

The Cincinnati restaurant chain has partnered with Queen City Sausage to create the Andouille Sausage Coney.

The new coney adds a savory, southern accent to its classic cheese coney.

“We love collaborating with other Cincinnati staples to put an exciting twist on our classic Cheese Coneys,” said Sarah Sicking, director of marketing for Skyline Chili.

The new addition is available through Oct. 29 at participating locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Florida.