DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to the hospital after his pickup truck slammed into a pole on a Dayton street.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of N. Findlay Street and E. First St.

The man driving the truck suffered injuries to his face.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

DP&L was called to the scene to check the utility pole for damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.