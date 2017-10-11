Utah detective fired after viral nurse arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) – Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown has fired detective Jeff Payne and demoted Lt. James Tracy for their involvement in the controversial arrest of University Hospital nurse Alex Wubbels.

Wubbels was arrested for refusing to draw blood from an unconscious man after he was involved in a fatal crash that stemmed from a high-speed police chase.

“I have lost faith and confidence in your ability to continue to serve as a member of the Salt Lake City Police Department,” Brown wrote to Payne in a scathing letter notifying him of his termination.

Both officers had been under intense public scrutiny since body camera footage of Wubbels’ July 26 arrest was made public by Wubbels and her attorney. Payne was sent to University Hospital to collect blood from a man injured in a fatal crash. But the charge nurse citing policy agreed upon by the hospital and the police department declined to tell Payne where the patient was or allow him to draw blood.