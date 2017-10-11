Voters confused by Issue 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s definitely a for and against side when it comes to Issue 2.

The side in favor of Issue 2 is backed by California millionaire Michael Weinstein and the against side funded by the pharmaceutical industry and backed by most medical groups and Ohio veterans who want you to vote no.

“One says like this is better for people and the other one is like nah its all a lit is not for the better,” Kristen Popa said.

“We take everything with a grain of salt you know I think with all the you know fake news on the Internet we’re used to being able to not fully trusting anything that you read or hear on T.V. I guess,” Trevor Simon said.

That’s not good news for either the pro or anti Issue 2 campaigns they’ve already spent a combined $25,000,000 in campaign commercials trying to win your vote but most voters say they need someone to shed light on what it really means

Issue 2 would guarantee that the state of Ohio and its agencies especially Medicaid would get the same twenty four percent discount in drug prices now federally mandated for Veterans Affairs and there’s another requirement for Issue 2. It mandates that the four petitioners who are responsible for the issue would each have a personal stake in any lawsuit challenging the law and Ohio taxpayers would have to pay their legal fees.

But who benefits from this?

Supporters claim the state and its taxpayers would save $400,000,000a year. Issue 2 opponents say no one benefits because drug prices would go up for all veterans and for the two- thirds of all highlands who have private insurance and don’t get drugs through the state.

Two fiercely different messages aimed at increasingly frustrated voters.

“It’s extremely you know I think both sides have become so polarized on any issue does matter what it is that now you’re stuck fighting it is outside it’s too hard to bring it back towards the center we’re just information only people choose I’d love to see that,” Henry Frawley said.