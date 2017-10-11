WPAFB gate to close for road work

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – A gate at Wright Patterson Air Force Base will be closed for a road work project.

Drivers will not be allowed in or out of Gate 12 A for a road resurfacing project from Wednesday, October 18 and finish Friday, November 10.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation while we work to resurface the pavement around the AFMC headquarters gate.” said Col. Bradley McDonald, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Installation Commander. “We hope to alleviate congestion, as much as possible, at the other gates caused by the temporary closure of Gate 12A.

Alternate gate information:

  • Gate 15A (844th gate) will be a 24-hour gate
  • Gate 1A (Kittyhawk/Fairborn gate) will be open at normal hours.
  • Gate 26A (445th gate) will be open at normal hours.

 

