$60M plan to add potential residential area in the Miami Valley

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A new residential area near a golf course could be coming to the Miami Valley.

The Sugarcreek Township Zoning Commission approved a plan to have a $60,000,000 residential multi-family near the Rollandia Golf Center but the Sugarcreek Township Board of Trustees have yet to approve of the entire plan in November.

The plans for the new property is to build a senior community and twin single-family homes.

Guttman Properties is expected to work on the project when it gets approved and Ian Guttman, the CEO, says his company focuses on the development details for people living in upscale apartment communities.

“Having a long, successful history in multi-family apartment development and ownership, I know how important it is for people of all ages to have access to great community amenities and services,” said Guttman.

