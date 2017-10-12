Agents saw prostitution and drug deals at strip club

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Undercover agents testified that they bought drugs and were offered sex acts in exchange in for money at a local strip club.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office is seeking to have the Harem closed for good. It’s one of three strip clubs that was raided by police, in September.

Two agents who worked undercover inside the Harem say they witnessed prostitution and drug deals.

They said employees offered sexual acts in exchange for money.

“That I could pay money for it. That we can go to the VIP upstairs… that nobody would see what was going on,” one agent said.

The prosecution asked another agent: “Did she indicate to you that she would also be available for pay for prostitution?”

The agent responded: “Yes. She said she goes out on dates with some of her customers – or clients, I can’t remember how she referred to them. And she said it would be $300. It’d be $50 for the dance, $50 for the room, and $200 for her.”

One agent said he bought marijuana at the Harem. Another agent said he bought cocaine.

“During the dance I asked her if she had anything to party with,” the agent said. “And she asked like what- weed or cocaine? And I said yes. I was looking for cocaine.”

The prosecution asked: “Was she able to provide that for you?”

The agent responded: “Yes, she was.”

Prosecutors indicted eleven people on multiple charges as a result of a raid at the Harem and two other strip clubs, in September.

During a months-long investigation, undercover officers say they witnessed sex offenses and felony drug trafficking.

The defense argued management wasn’t aware of the illegal acts.