As scope of Weinstein conduct widens, questions of who knew

FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company’s board of directors announced Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – The numerous sexual harassment accusations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein are leading many to question who knew about the allegations.

The board of The Weinstein Co., which fired the co-founder on Sunday, says in a statement that they were unaware of the allegations until they were published in an expose by The New York Times last week.

Legal experts however are skeptical the company could have been unaware given the volume of allegations.

Employment law attorney Angela Reddock-Wright says that unless settlements described in reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker were paid out of Weinstein’s own pocket, it is highly implausible the board didn’t know.

Weinstein has not publicly responded to any of the accusations by actresses and employees since last week.

