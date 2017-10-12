Chase from Englewood ends with fiery crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A chase that started in Englewood ended with a crash in Trotwood Thursday morning.

Police responded to reports of a theft from the Englewood Walmart in the 7700 block of Hoke Road.

Officers began pursuing a vehicle, eventually pulling the car over. When a man got out of the car to speak with officers, a woman in the car jumped behind the wheel and sped away.

Police continued the pursuit until the car crashed near the Family Dollar on Salem Avenue in Trotwood just before 11:00 am. The car crashed into a ditch and caught on fire.

Two women in the car got out and ran to a nearby apartment complex. Officers weren’t able to find the women, but police say they know the identities of the people they’re looking for.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Police did not release information about what was taken from the Englewood Walmart.

The man from the car will reportedly face traffic citations.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Englewood Police.