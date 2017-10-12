Dayton restaurant burglarized for third time in three weeks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Dragon City, a Dayton restaurant has been burglarized three times in the last three months.

The owner of Dragon City says her business has been broken into more than 10 times.

The latest incident resulted in a large window shattered just after midnight.

Police say the suspect then broke a small hole in the glass door at the front of the building, unlocking it from the inside.

“I don’t want to give where we live a bad name. But we are not in the best part of town. So I can’t say it surprises me,” said Shawntee Love-Jackson.

The restaurant is located on Gettysburg in Dayton.

If you walk into Dragon City, you’ll see bars on just about every window and security cameras facing all of the doors.

It’s an unfortunate sight, but many customers didn’t know about the issue until 2 NEWS told them.

“I just wish people would be a little more considerate. She works hard for her money and for her business,” said Love-Jackson, a frequent customer.

Love-Jackson is left wondering why someone has it out for her friend.

“She tries to help people out when she can. She doesn’t deserve that. It’s real sad that people continue to target her business.”

2 NEWS has reached out to Dayton Police for security video, as the business surrendered it to police.