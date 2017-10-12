Driver crashes into Kettering home

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver is in the hospital after crashing into a Kettering home.

This crash happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police said one car was heading west on David Road when it collided with a car heading south on Bigger Road. The second car spun out and slammed into a house, and the driver was trapped inside her vehicle. She was taken to Kettering Medical Center.

Police arrested the driver of the other vehicle for OVI. They say drunk driving incidents can often be much worse.

“We were actually very lucky that the injuries that were sustained don’t appear to be life threatening,” said Lt. Holly Murchland with the Kettering Police Department.

It’s unclear what kind of injuries the victim suffered. No one in the house was injured.

