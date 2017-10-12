Federal grand jury indict 13 on charges including bank fraud

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal grand jury has charged 13 people from Ohio with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The U.S. attorney for Ohio’s southern district said Wednesday the indictment alleges that from September 2016 until August 2017 defendants conspired to unlawfully negotiate checks and money orders taken from mail collection boxes in the Columbus area.

Authorities say at least four defendants were once Postal Service employees and three of them allegedly gave or sold Postal Service property to allow others to steal checks and money orders. The indictment says co-conspirators allegedly cashed the stolen checks and money orders at ATMs and through bank mobile deposit apps.

The conspiracy also allegedly involved creating counterfeit checks using stolen checks.

Authorities estimate financial institutions lost at least $150,000.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s