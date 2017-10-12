LoanMax in Harrison Township robbed at gunpoint

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigates an armed robbery at LoanMax Title Loan in Harrison Twp/Dominic Wilson

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery in Harrison Township.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the LoanMax Title Loans in the 4300 block of N. Main St., near W. Nottingham Road.

Authorities say a man walked into the business, showed a gun and demanded money.

The man ran away moments later, heading towards W. Nottingham Road. It’s unclear if anything was taken.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black man wearing glasses and a bandana over his face. The suspect had on a black ballcap and a green and white striped shirt.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

