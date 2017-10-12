LoanMax in Harrison Township robbed at gunpoint

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery in Harrison Township.
It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the LoanMax Title Loans in the 4300 block of N. Main St., near W. Nottingham Road.
Authorities say a man walked into the business, showed a gun and demanded money.
The man ran away moments later, heading towards W. Nottingham Road. It’s unclear if anything was taken.
Authorities describe the suspect as a black man wearing glasses and a bandana over his face. The suspect had on a black ballcap and a green and white striped shirt.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.