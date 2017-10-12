Local boy scout leader optimistic about organizations future

VANDALIA, OH (WDTN)- The Boy Scouts of America made history on Wednesday, allowing girls to join what was an all-boys organization.

Locally, scout executives knew there was talk about allowing girls into the program.

For 100 years, the name said it all.

The Boy Scouts were for boys and the Girl Scouts – for girls.

However, that was yesterday.

“I think we are still kind of wrapping our minds around this,” said Jeff Schiavone, the Executive Director of the Miami Valley Boy Scout Council.

“We are excited here about what opportunities will be there for us as we move into the Fall of 2018. How do we serve the whole family both boys and girls?” he asked.

Schiavone says think of it as one stop shopping.

“It’s an opportunity to open up our program to anybody that really wants character education for their young person, with a strong outdoor element. That’s really what scouting is all about.”

As the Boy Scouts shake things up, the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio released a statement reaffirming their potion.

On section read:

“Girl Scouts is, and will remain the scouting program that truly benefits the U.S. girls by providing a safe place for them to learn and lead.”

2 NEWS will talk to the local girl scout organization on Friday. Stay tuned for updates.