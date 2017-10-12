Local health group to host drive-thru flu shots

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Getting your flu shot could be easier in October.

The Kettering Health Network is offering a unique way for people to get their flu shots at their local hospitals.

The health group is promoting its new program where people can drive up to the drive-thru window and get their flu shots.

To be eligible for this program, you must be at least 18-year-old and have a valid drivers license.

For more information about the program, click here.

Here is a list of times and locations where you can get your flu shot.