Man indicted on multiple charges in Trotwood stabbing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Thursday a man has been indicted on counts of felonious assault and other charges in connection to the stabbing attack of his ex-girlfriend in Trotwood.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Jordan A. Hardy from Fairfield drove to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, broke a window, and stabbed her with a knife. The ex-girlfriend’s roommate heard noises, saw what was happening, and wrested with the defendant and took the knife.

Medics went to the scene and took all three of them to the hospital and police asked the roommate about what happened.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Hardy on two counts of felonious assault and other charges.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, a warrant will be issued as soon as Hardy is released from the hospital.