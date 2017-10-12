Man pleads guilty to raping 13-year-old in woods near Kings Island

LEBANON, Ohio (WLWT) — A man who is already serving time for raping a teenage girl in Butler County pleaded guilty to another rape in Warren County.

Last summer, David Cross, 30, posed as a 15-year-old boy and befriended a 13-year-old girl from Mason on Meow Chat, an app that allows users to engage in one on one-on-one or group chats with strangers around the world or close to their current location.

Cross arranged to meet the girl at Kings Island, then pulled her into a wooded area near the park and raped her.

“The sentence in this case is seven years to be served consecutive to the current prison term that he’s serving out of Butler County, Ohio,” Judge Robert Peeler said in court Thursday. “His history demonstrates that consecutive sentences are necessary to protect the public from future crime by the defendant.”

That’s seven years on top of a nine-year sentence Cross is already serving for raping a teen in Trenton.

In that case, Cross pretended to be a teenager and met a 15-year-old girl on the “Kik” app.

He ended up meeting up with her in a church parking lot and forced the teen to perform sex acts inside his car.

Cross pleaded guilty to that rape in March.

He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.