Mom sentenced after causing multiday search for Ohio teen

By Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been sentenced to probation after prosecutors say she took a teen from her Ohio home so her son could have a friend.

Cleveland.com reports Renee Hanson said during her sentencing hearing Wednesday that she acted in poor judgment. The 44-year-old woman previously pleaded guilty to interference with custody, inducing panic and obstructing justice.

Prosecutors say the 17-year-old girl and Hanson’s 19-year-old son had been in contact through a cellphone application for several years. Officials say Hanson found out and drove to Ohio to pick up the girl from her Parma home.

Authorities say Hanson took the girl March 4 and drove back to Salem, leading a frantic six-day search for the girl.

Hanson’s son pleaded guilty to the same charges as his mother.

