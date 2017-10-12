Monument placement on agenda for Franklin Twp Trustees

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Franklin Township Board of Trustees could discuss placement of a confederate marker at a meeting on Thursday night.

The board meets at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and one of the items listed on the agenda is monument placement.

The marker, honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee, was removed in August by a crew in neighboring Franklin.

Franklin officials said the marker was removed due to its proximity to the right of way on the Dixie Highway. The marker was returned to Franklin Township.

The removal of the monument, just days after violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, sparked outrage by some in Franklin Township. Several Trustee meetings since the removal have drawn large crowds, as people debate whether the marker should be returned.

The Franklin Township Trustees have already announced the marker would be returned to the Dixie Highway, likely at a different location.

Trustees also said there would be a re-dedication ceremony. The exact location of the marker hasn’t been announced yet.

The marker was damaged during removal, and sent to Columbus for repairs. It cost nearly $2,000 to repair the monument.