The mission of the Norma J Ross Foundation is to support youth in our community, sponsor programs that aid cancer patients and fund organizations that do breast cancer research. They do this through the Pink Ribbon Driven campaign. This year the organization has teamed up with Ponitz High School. Find out how you can get your oil changed with proceeds benefiting cancer research. Schedule your oil change appointment at 937-542-7290.
