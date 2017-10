DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are on the scene of a reported shooting Thursday morning.

The call came in around 10:40 am near the intersection of Kipling Drive and Hillcrest Avenue.

Police, fire and emergency medical personnel responded but when they arrived they did not find a victim. An unknown number of shell casings were found at the scene.

Police are still investigating.

