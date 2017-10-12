Police: Student arrested after Snapchat threats

MONROE, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old student has been arrested in Ohio after officials say he threatened to kill fellow students in a video posted to the mobile messaging app Snapchat.

Court documents report the student at Lakota East High School, near Monroe, said in the video he would assassinate multiple kids and put them in a blender.

Lt. Morgan Dallman said a parent saw the video and brought it to the attention of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Dallman says the student acknowledged making the threats.

The student was charged last week with making terroristic threats, which is a third-degree felony.

Principal Suzanna Davis said Friday there is no threat to Lakota East students. She says the teen will face disciplinary action in accordance with the student code of conduct.