Son to returning Airman: ‘You Came Back!’

(KTTC) From Spider-Man to Captain America, 3-year-old Michael Kohn has quite a few favorite superheroes. But Wednesday morning, he got to see his real-life hero for the first time since February.

Michael’s dad, Gabe, serves in the 8th Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force. The Spring Valley, Minnesota resident left the country for this deployment in South Korea on February 5th.

On Tuesday, Gabe returned home to surprise his wife, Frankie. And on Wednesday morning, Gabe went to Kingsland Elementary in Spring Valley to surprise his son during recess.

The heartwarming surprise was caught on camera.

