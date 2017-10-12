Third quarter fatal crashes in Greene Co.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Five out of 12 fatal crashes in Greene County happened between the months of July and September.

The Greene County Safe Communities Coalition’s report says the five main causes of the accidents were:

Left of center

Drivers ran stop signs

Drove at an unsafe speed

Improper lane changes

Operating a vehicle in an unsafe manner

According to the third quarter report, there were 16 deaths from 12 fatal accidents and 10 of the victims did not wear a seat belt.

Health officials want to remind the public about the importance of safe driving and the coalition group is hosting a meeting for the public Wednesday, October 25 at 9:00 a.m.

If you would like to attend the meeting, you are encouraged to call the Greene County Public Health.