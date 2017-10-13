2 men arrested for Shelby County assault

MCLEAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two men are behind bars on assault charges after an incident in Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call about a fight in the 12000 block of Ash Drive in McLean Township just before 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

911 callers also said there were gunshots at the location of the fight.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with serious facial injuries from an assault. Deputies also found evidence that four gunshots were fired at the scene.

The suspects had left the scene before authorities arrived. Deputies identified 21-year-old Dustin Seiber from Troy and 28-year-old Michael Butts from Piqua as the suspects.

Troy Police and Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies found the suspects a short time later near Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Seiber and Butts were taken into custody. A suspect vehicle was taken as evidence. Detectives are still searching for a third suspect.

Both men are being held in the Shelby County Jail on Felonious Assault charges. Additional charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.