Car crashes into house in Dayton

Car into house on Wayne Avenue/Zev Orenstein

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house in Dayton was badly damaged on Friday morning, after a car slammed into the front of the home.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Friday at a house in the 2100 block of Wayne Avenue, near Edgar Avenue.

Police say the front of the house was caved in by the impact of the car.

Wayne Ave. Car into House

No one was hurt in the crash. Police have not released information about any potential citations or arrests related to the crash.

We’ve got a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates on air and online as they become available.

 

