Car crashes into house in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house in Dayton was badly damaged on Friday morning, after a car slammed into the front of the home.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Friday at a house in the 2100 block of Wayne Avenue, near Edgar Avenue.

Police say the front of the house was caved in by the impact of the car.

No one was hurt in the crash. Police have not released information about any potential citations or arrests related to the crash.

