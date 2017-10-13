Drugs, guns, stolen property seized during Piqua raid

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Three men are behind bars after the raid of a house in Piqua.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office recovered crack cocaine, firearms, cash and stolen property during the execution of four search warrants.

Detectives executed the warrants regarding the distribution of crack cocaine on Thursday at the following locations:

900 block of Briarcliff Avenue, near New Haven Road

1700 block of Cambridge Street, near Candlewood Boulevard

8600 block of Looney Road, near Career Drive

Supreme Auto Sales, 8400 block of N. County Road 25A

Detectives arrested three men following the raids:

41-year-old Kendrick D. Williams, Piqua – Trafficking in Cocaine

40-year-old Lorenzo L. Aaron, Piqua – Trafficking in Cocaine

49-year-old Douglas M. Liette, Piqua – Felony Receiving Stolen Property

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are possible after detectives speak with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 937-440-3965 EXT. 6635. Anonymous tips be left on our website, www.miamicountysheriff.org.