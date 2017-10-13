Ex-Ohio State football player indicted on rape charges

Published:
In this Nov. 14, 2015, file photo, Ohio State running back Bri'onte Dunn (25) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Ohio State says its most experienced running back has been kicked off the team for violating the rules. Coach Urban Meyer said in a statement that fifth-year senior Bri'onte Dunn has been dismissed for violating team rules. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a former Ohio State University running back faces three counts of rape for an alleged sexual assault of a woman this summer.

Twenty-four-year-old Bri’onte Dunn was indicted on the charges Thursday in Columbus. The Alliance man is being held in Franklin County’s jail.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office says Dunn called a woman for a ride in August, and she took him to her home where she expected him to call a ride service. Prosecutors say she went to bed and was later raped by Dunn.

Dunn pleaded no contest in February to an assault charge related to hitting his then-girlfriend in July 2016 and received probation. Ohio State dismissed him from the team after last year’s assault complaint.

Court records don’t indicate whether Dunn has an attorney.

