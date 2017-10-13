Family escapes vehicle fire on Dayton interstate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A family escaped unharmed after their vehicle burst into flames on a Dayton interstate on Friday morning.

Authorities say it happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near the Stanley Avenue exit.

The family said they had just bought the vehicle and were driving on the interstate when the vehicle began to smoke.

After pulling over near the overpass from I-75 to Stanley Avenue, the vehicle burst into flames.

The family, which had children in the vehicle, was able to escape unharmed.

The vehicle was destroyed by the fire.

Authorities shut down the right and center lanes of I-75 northbound on the overpass due to the fire. The far left lane was open.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.