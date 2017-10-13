Heavy police presence surrounds a house in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – There is heavy police presence at a house in Trotwood Friday afternoon where the road is shut down at Little Richmond Road and James H. McGee.

Officers received the call around 11:30 a.m. Friday on the 4640 block of Wolf Creek Pike and a family told our crew on the scene a man is inside the house with a gun.

Police are in communication with the suspect as they tell the suspect to surrender and our 2 NEWS crew at the scene now.

