Kate’s Plate: Roasted Root Vegetables & Cous Cous

Roasted Root Vegetables & Cous Cous

Serves 2

1 fennel bulb

2 large carrots

2 medium parsnips

1 large or 2 small beets

1.5 cup israeli cous cous

1 cup chickpeas

Harissa Marinade:

2 tsp harissa paste

2 tablespoons avocado oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp ground cumin

Lemon Yogurt Drizzle:

1/4 cup Greek-yogurt

1.5 tablespoons lemon juice

pinch of coriander

pinch of kosher or sea salt

water to thin

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel veggies and cut into roasting size, about 1/2″ thick. Coat lightly with olive oil and spread on roasting sheet, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast in oven about 25 minutes, flipping once.

Coat chickpeas with harissa marinade, and roast on a baking sheet about 20 minutes.

Combine ingredients for lemon-yogurt drizzle and set aside.

Cook cous cous in a medium saucepan, add 1 3/4 cups water, and bring to a boil. Add a pinch of salt and a tablespoon of olive oil. Cook cous cous on low until water is absorbed.

Arrange cous cous on plate with roasted veggies and chickpeas, then drizzle all with lemon-yogurt sauce.