Kate’s Plate: Roasted Root Vegetables & Cous Cous

By Published:

Roasted Root Vegetables & Cous Cous

Serves 2

1 fennel bulb

2 large carrots

2 medium parsnips

1 large or 2 small beets

1.5 cup israeli cous cous

1 cup chickpeas

 

Harissa Marinade:

2 tsp harissa paste

2 tablespoons avocado oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp ground cumin

 

Lemon Yogurt Drizzle: 

1/4 cup Greek-yogurt

1.5 tablespoons lemon juice

pinch of coriander

pinch of kosher or sea salt

water to thin

 

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel veggies and cut into roasting size, about 1/2″ thick. Coat lightly with olive oil and spread on roasting sheet, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast in oven about 25 minutes, flipping once.

Coat chickpeas with harissa marinade, and roast on a baking sheet about 20 minutes.

Combine ingredients for lemon-yogurt drizzle and set aside.

Cook cous cous in a medium saucepan, add 1 3/4 cups water, and bring to a boil. Add a pinch of salt and a tablespoon of olive oil. Cook cous cous on low until water is absorbed.

Arrange cous cous on plate with roasted veggies and chickpeas, then drizzle all with lemon-yogurt sauce.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s