Mail truck damaged

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Our 2 NEWS cameras caught video of a mail truck with a shattered windshield Thursday after the mail carrier reported this incident to police.

A U.S. Postal mail carrier left the vehicle to deliver packages to a house in Dayton Thursday morning when she came back and noticed the windshield was shattered and a large stone was on the ground next to the passenger side of the vehicle.

According to the police report, a witness saw three suspects where one suspect broke the windshield and another suspect was taking a video on a cellphone.

Police are still investigating this case.