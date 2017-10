DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hit by a van at a Dayton intersection early on Friday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of N. Keowee Street and E. First Street.

Police say a man was hit by a van. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where his injuries are unknown.

The driver of the van wasn’t hurt. Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The southbound lanes of N. Keowee St. were closed as crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes have since reopened.