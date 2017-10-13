Mike Diamond rescues fiancee’s trashed engagement ring

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New York City woman who accidentally threw her 3-carat diamond engagement ring in the trash has been reunited with it, thanks in large part to her soon-to-be-husband — Mike Diamond.

WCBS-TV reports that Ashlee Palacio mistakenly threw the ring away as she tossed some empty candy wrappers sitting on a nightstand.

Diamond called the sanitation department for help and dug through piles of garbage Wednesday at a waste transfer facility in Jersey City, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan. Their trash had been picked up recently. With help from some of his fiancee’s friends, Diamond was able to find their bag containing the ring in about 15 minutes.

Palacio says she started crying hysterically at work when she got the news that the ring had been found.

