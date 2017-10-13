Mom suspected teen thief reports son to Columbus police

(Columbus Division of Police/Facebook)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio mother called police after she recognized her son and another teen in surveillance photos taken during an alleged theft.

Police say security camera footage from a Columbus home captured the teens taking more than $6,000 worth of musical instruments, an iPad, Xbox and other electronics on Sept. 27.

Authorities posted the footage on social media last week asking for help in identifying the teens.

Columbus police said in a Facebook post on Thursday that one of the suspect’s mothers called with their names.

Police say charges are pending, and they thanked the mother for doing the right thing.

