Operation Football Band of the Week 8: Valley View Marching Spartans

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Valley View Marching Spartans our operation football, Indiana Wesleyan University Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Mike Burns, assisted by Amanda Newton and Brent Fugate, the Marching Spartans are 70 members strong!

This year’s show is entitled “The Dark Side of Rock” featuring the music of rockmaninov .. the rolling stones .. Led Zepplin and rage against the marching. The marching band will compete at the Kettering Classic Saturday and at the Forest Hills Band Expo at Turpin High School on October 21.

