CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We are in for a real treat as Operation Football Week 8 takes us to Clayton to see the Centerville Elks play against the Northmont Thunderbolts in our Premier Health Game of the Week.

Northmont scores early on in the game, but Centerville answers back with the same number of touchdowns.

The Thunderbolts would hold on to the lead and ruin the Elks’ undefeated season.

Northmont beats Centerville 21 to 14