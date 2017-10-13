Some gains made against California wildfires

Flames from a wildfire burn along a ridgeline Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Flames from a wildfire consume a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The sun rises as flames from a wildfire burn Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Rudy Habibe, from Puerto Rico, stands by the burning Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where he was a guest, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Rudy Habibe, from Puerto Rico, and his service dog Maximus walk toward a burning building at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where he was a guest, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Rudy Habibe, from Puerto Rico, stands by the burning Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where he was a guest, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The sun shines above behind a burning building at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vincent Yeoh, from left, Ai Peng, Estella Fong, all from Malaysia, cover their mouths from smoke coming from a burning Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where they were all staying, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Firefighters watch from their fire trucks as wildfires continue to burn Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, near Calistoga, Calif. Some of the state's most historic tourist sites, including Sonoma city and Calistoga in Napa Valley, were ghost towns populated only by fire crews trying to stop the advancing infernos. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Napa County firefighter Jason Sheumann sprays water on a home as he battles flames from a wildfire Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Kristine Pond reacts as she searches the remains of her family's home destroyed by fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The remains of an automobile sit in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Luke Baier, left, and his wife Gina Baier look through the remains of their home in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Mary Caughey, center in blue, reacts with her son Harrison, left, after finding her wedding ring in debris at her home destroyed by fires in Kenwood, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A chimney stands above remains of a home destroyed by fires in Kenwood, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Mike Rippey walks away from the burned out remains of his parents home at the Silverado Resort, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Charles Rippey, 100 and his wife Sara, 98, died when wind whipped flames swept through the area Sunday night. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Rivers of melted metal flow from a vehicle parked at a home, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, that was destroyed by a wildfire near Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through California wine country sending thousands fleeing as flames raged unchecked through high-end resorts, grocery stores and tree-lined neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

View from inside a parked car destroyed by fire in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Angela Pardo works at the main entrance gate to the Gundlach Bundschu winery Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. Workers in Northern California's renowned wine country picked through charred debris and weighed what to do with pricey grapes after wildfires swept through lush vineyards and destroyed at least two wineries and damaged many others. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

This aerial image shows a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire in Santa Rosa, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Newly homeless residents of California wine country took stock of their shattered lives Tuesday, a day after deadly wildfires destroyed homes and businesses. (Nick Giblin/DroneBase via AP)

Flames from a wildfire burn Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Flames continue to smolder at the Signorello Estate winery Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Worried California vintners surveyed the damage to their vineyards and wineries Tuesday after wildfires swept through several counties whose famous names have become synonymous with fine food and drink. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The remains of burned bottles of wine are seen at the Signorello Estate winery Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Worried California vintners surveyed the damage to their vineyards and wineries Tuesday after wildfires swept through several counties whose famous names have become synonymous with fine food and drink. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

A tree catches fire near houses in the Oakmont are of Santa Rosa, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The sun shines through smoke and haze from wildfires over Santa Rosa, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Santa Rosa firefighters work on a fire on the side of a road near the Oakmont area in Santa Rosa, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Flames fed by a gas line, burns in the debris of a fire ravaged home, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through the California wine country sending thousands fleeing as flames rages unchecked through high-end resorts, grocery stores and tree-lined neighborhoods.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

A small flag attached to mail boxes flies in front of homes destroyed by fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jessica Tunis stands outside a Red Cross evacuation center and holds a flyer about her missing mother Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Tunis is searching for her missing mother, Linda Tunis, who was living at a mobile home park when wildfires struck. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

A pair of policeman watch over the remains of the Journey's End mobile home park Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown warns that catastrophic wildfires will keep ripping through the state as the climate warms. Brown told reporters Wednesday that more people are living in communities close to forests and brush that easily ignite because of dry weather. Blazes burning in Northern California have become some of the deadliest in state history. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Burned out homes are seen in the Coffey Park area Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Prisoners from the McCain inmate crew from San Diego, Calif., prepare to clear brush from a road on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 in Calistoga, Calif. The wildfires tearing through California wine country flared anew Wednesday, growing in size and number as authorities issued new evacuation orders and announced that hundreds more homes and businesses had been lost. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Smoke rises from a wildfire on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 near Calistoga, Calif. The wildfires tearing through California wine country flared anew Wednesday, growing in size and number as authorities issued new evacuation orders and announced that hundreds more homes and businesses had been lost. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Prisoners from the McCain inmate crew from San Diego, Calif., clear brush from a road on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 in Calistoga, Calif. The wildfires tearing through California wine country flared anew Wednesday, growing in size and number as authorities issued new evacuation orders and announced that hundreds more homes and businesses had been lost. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Homes burned by a wildfire are seen Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A flamingo statue stands amidst the remains of wildfire-damaged houses in the Coffey Park neighborhood home Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby states. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Chris Shiery pets his dog, Ruby, while waiting to evacuate the town of Sonoma, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. With fires getting near, the town was placed under a voluntary evacuation order. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Smoke and haze from wildfires hovers over the skyline Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in San Francisco. Gusting winds and dry air forecast for Thursday could drive the next wave of devastating wildfires that are already well on their way to becoming the deadliest and most destructive in California history. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The San Francisco skyline is obscured by smoke and haze from wildfires Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in this view from Sausalito, Calif. Gusting winds and dry air forecast for Thursday could drive the next wave of devastating wildfires that are already well on their way to becoming the deadliest and most destructive in California history. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

A sign stands outside a home as wildfires continue to burn Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, near Napa, Calif. Gusting winds and dry air forecast for Thursday could drive the next wave of devastating wildfires that are already well on their way to becoming the deadliest and most destructive in California history. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Cal Fire forester Kim Sone is framed by a fallen basketball hoop as she inspects damage at homes destroyed by wildfires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Gusting winds and dry air forecast for Thursday could drive the next wave of devastating wildfires that are already well on their way to becoming the deadliest and most destructive in California history. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

An exterior window frames a home destroyed by fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Gusting winds and dry air forecast for Thursday could drive the next wave of devastating wildfires that are already well on their way to becoming the deadliest and most destructive in California history. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A firefighter walks along the Highway 29 as thick smoke from a wildfire fills the air Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, near Calistoga, Calif. Officials say progress is being made in some of the largest wildfires burning in Northern California but that the death toll is almost sure to surge. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A wildfire burns along the Highway 29 Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, near Calistoga, Calif. Officials say progress is being made in some of the largest wildfires burning in Northern California but that the death toll is almost sure to surge. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A Cal Fire firefighter works on hot spots on a hill in the Oakmont area of Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Gusting winds and dry air forecast for Thursday could drive the next wave of devastating wildfires that are already well on their way to becoming the deadliest and most destructive in California history. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Santa Paula firefighter Tyler Zeller, right, hoses down a hot spot with the help of Jesse Phillips, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. Firefighters from across the state have been brought in to help battle the blazers that started Sunday night. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

An SUV passes trees covered in fire retardant as wildfires continue to burn Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, near Calistoga, Calif. Officials say progress is being made in some of the largest wildfires burning in Northern California but that the death toll is almost sure to surge. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A wildfire burning along the Highway 29 is seen through a fire truck Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, near Calistoga, Calif. More than 8,000 firefighters are battling the blazes and additional manpower and equipment was pouring in from across the country and as far as Australia and Canada. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A firefighter stands in the midst of thick smoke as he puts out a fire Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, near Calistoga, Calif. Officials say progress is being made in some of the largest wildfires burning in Northern California but that the death toll is almost sure to surge. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A helicopter flies through the smokey sky to drop a load of water on a wildfire Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. Officials say progress is being made in some of the largest wildfires burning in Northern California but that the death toll is almost sure to surge. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Firefighters are lit by a headlamp as they stand outside a building destroyed by a wildfire Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, near Calistoga, Calif. Officials say progress is being made in some of the largest wildfires burning in Northern California but that the death toll is almost sure to surge. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A firefighter surveys a building destroyed by a wildfire Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, near Calistoga, Calif. Officials say progress is being made in some of the largest wildfires burning in Northern California but that the death toll is almost sure to surge. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)