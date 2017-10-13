Son faces charges for allegedly attacking his mayor mother

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A 30-year-old man charged with physically attacking his mother — the mayor of a Pennsylvania city — is on leave from his $52,000-a-year city job.

The attorney for Brandon Anderson Sr. didn’t immediately comment Friday on the simple assault and harassment charges his client faces for the alleged Sept. 30 attack on York Mayor Kim Bracey.

Bracey has said Anderson is “battling an opioid addiction”. Police say he punched the mayor in the face, kicked her in the back after she fell down and had to be stopped by a bystander from hitting her with a wooden flagpole.

Officials say Anderson is on paid leave from his job as a shift supervisor at the city’s water treatment plant. They won’t say if it’s medical or administrative leave.

Bracey is running for re-election Nov. 7.

