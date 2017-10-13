Vandalized youth football team repaired free of charge

PARK LAYNE, Ohio (WDTN) – The vandalized pee wee football field here got a free makeover Friday, courtesy of local lawn care company.

Even though the regular season ended, Park Layne Pee Wee Arrows player Brock and his grandfather Ed Sizemore were spending Friday morning at their home field at Raynor Park.

“This is where he hangs out,” Sizemore said about his 4th grade grandson. “I have to be down here every day with him because he doesn’t want to wait. He wants to come down and play early and spends just about every day here.”

Brock’s team couldn’t play its last regular season game at Raynor Park Sunday because vandals destroyed the turf earlier that morning.

Investigators are still looking for the driver of a SUV caught on surveillance video entering the park around 3 A.M. Sunday before driving around the field.

“There were ruts in the field and everything. It was depressing,” said Sizemore.

After 2 News aired a story showing the more than $2,000 in damages, Lawn Plus owner Rodney Creech knew his West Alexandria-based company had the right equipment and expertise to help.

“For me it was a no-brainer,” Creech said. “These kids lost their football field and it ripped my heart out. We were here the other day looking at the field and doing an assessment, and you see all these little kids out here in pads. And you just know why you’re doing it.”

Friday, Creech’s team took the field for the youth teams to level the ruts in the turf and re-seed the grass free of charge.

Creech said the field will be ready for next season.

Sizemore and others said they’re grateful for the good deed.

“With all of the bad that’s going on in the world right now, to see something like this and for him (Brock) to experience it, that should be a really great life lesson,” Sizemore said.