Wright State cutting Men’s & Women’s Swimming programs after season

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University will cut its Men’s and Women’s Swimming programs after the 2017-18 season.

The University announced in the spring it would eliminate the programs due to budget cuts. On Friday, the University confirmed that decision.

In a release, Wright State said it would not fund the programs or accept additional external funding to keep the programs.

WSU is working to cut $10 million from its budget this year. In a release, the University said it would need to “strictly adhere to the budget plan it adopted in June that included significant cuts to athletics.”

The University says student-athletes who remain at Wright State after the spring of 2018 will keep their existing athletic scholarships, even though the programs will be closed.

In the release, WSU says it will help student-athletes who want to transfer in any way it can. Making this decision before Nov. 1 preserves opportunities for the student-athletes who do wish to transfer.

“In the face of adverse financial conditions, many people who love these student-athletes and programs stepped up this summer to make sure they could compete at Wright State for one more year in 2017-18,” said Bob Grant, director of athletics.

“But it is clear we are not able to fund operations of these programs after this season. And counting on external funding alone to pay for operations is not sustainable nor is it fair to the student-athletes and their families because of the uncertainty it creates year-to-year,” said Grant.

The university announced in May the elimination of the programs as a part of the budget remediation process. In June, an external fundraising effort began to keep the program for one more year, with donors providing more than $85,000 to keep the program in place for the 2017-18 season, including the Horizon League Swimming and Diving Championships.