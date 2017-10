CINCINNATI — A man’s body was pulled from the Ohio River along Cincinnati’s riverfront, police said Saturday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. along Cincinnati’s public landing, near Paul Brown Stadium.

The body was first spotted by people along the shoreline, fire officials said, and rescue crews were called to the scene.

Investigators have not speculated on how the person might have died, and identified the victim only as a man.

Cincinnati police and the Hamilton County coroner are investigating.