Crash sends mother, child to area hospitals

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people, including a child, are taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Darke County.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a Jeep Wrangler was turning into a private drive on Beamsville-Union City Road when it was hit by a Saturn Ion around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

The female driver of the Saturn was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition. Her son was taken to Wayne Healthcare for evaluation.

The driver of the jeep was treated at the scene. He was cited for failure to yield.

The crash is under investigation.