Flyers fall to Campbell

DAYTON, Ohio – All the scoring came in the second half as Campbell retained hold of first place in the Pioneer Football League with a 17-7 win at Dayton.

Campbell won its fourth straight and improved to 4-0 in the PFL and 5-2 overall. Dayton is now 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the PFL.

Many of the game’s numbers seemed to fall Dayton’s way. Campbell came into the game averaging 38.7 points a game. The Camels were first defensively in the PFL in total defense (258.3 yards), rushing defense (78.3) and turnovers gained (3.7 per game). UD gained 382 yards, ran for 154 and did not turn the ball over until two tipped passes were intercepted on the Flyers’ last two possessions.

But what tipped the scales was how UD struggled to sustain drives once in Campbell territory. On the Flyers’ first seven drives that advanced into Campbell territory, five reached their deepest penetration and then lost yardage, negating the potential scoring opportunities in a game that was tied 7-7 after three quarters.

Dayton’s Tucker Yinger ran for 113 yards on 23 attempts to lead Dayton.

Campbell quarterback Daniel Smith was 15 of 32 passing for 212 yards for two TD’s. He also ran 17 times for 169 yards.

STATS

· Alex Jeske was 27 of 48 passes for 228 yards in his second game of the season. The 48 pass attempts were a career high and the 27 completions matched his career high.

· Ryan Skibinski led UD with six catches for 47 yards.

· Safety David Leisring was the top Flyer tackler with nine, including six solo stops.

· Cornerback Christian Searles had seven tackles (six solo), two forced fumbles and broke up two passes. He also returned two kickoffs for 64 yards.

· Sean Smith punted eight times for a 43.9 yard average, even though five of his punts were from Campbell territory.

NOTES

· UD’s games-without-being shutout streak is now up to 461 games, the longest active streak in college football.

· Tucker Yinger crossed the 2,000 yards rushing plateau in the game. He now has 2,006 yards, 11th all-time at Dayton.

· Dayton partially blocked a punt in the game, giving the Flyers five blocked kicks this year.

· Winning the turnover battle appears to be the key this season for Dayton. UD is 2-0 when gaining more than it loses, and 0-5 when losing the turnover battle.

UP NEXT

· UD travels to Davidson next week, heading to North Carolina to face the Wildcats on Oct. 21. Game time is 1:00 p.m. ET.

· Dayton returns home on Saturday, Oct. 28 when Butler visits Welcome Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET.

· The Flyers will celebrate Halloween early at the Butler game with candy for those in costume and a prize for the best costumes.

· It will be Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day, and a PATH Point Event for UD students.