Kent State rallies past Miami

Associated Press Published:

KENT, Ohio (AP) — George Bollas threw two third-quarter touchdown passes, including an 84-yarder to Mike Carrigan for the go-ahead score, and Kent State rallied for a 17-14 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

The Golden Flashes (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) trailed 14-3 when Bollas connected with Justin Rankin from 4 yards out at the 8:43 mark and then hit Carrigan on the first play after a RedHawks punt. Bollas finished with 154 yards on 9-of-14 passing. Carrigan totaled 101 yards on three receptions and also had a 61-yard run on his only carry of the game.

Miami controlled the first half in taking a 14-3 lead behind backup quarterback Billy Bahl, who was filling in for injured starter Gus Ragland. Bahl connected with James Gardner for a 13-yard score at 8:56 of the second quarter and then hit Ryan Smith for a 2-yarder with 33 seconds left before halftime. Bahl finished 12 of 29 for 174 yards and two interceptions. Alonzo Smith led all rushers with 96 yards on 14 carries for the RedHawks.

