Longest Table discussion unites Dayton communities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The second annual Longest Table Dayton blocked the Third Street bridge Saturday for more than three hours.

The event has one goal: bring the community together through conversations.

This year 100 tables lined the bridge and more than 600 people were randomly assigned a table to sit at while enjoying a meal.

“Some people are meeting new friends,” said Estella Perkins of Dayton. “Some are getting new ideas to take back to their communities, the ones that are involved,” she added.

Some Miami Valley residents believing involvement equals progress for Dayton.

“It’s best to talk about how we can keep moving in a positive direction. That way the future Dayton can be as good as we are trying to make it,” said Michelle Smith a student at UD.

“What makes us different and what makes us the same? What can we do better together to grow our community?” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley to a crowd of table-goers.

Every side of Dayton and beyond sat at a table. Leaving their keyboards at the door.

“People view Dayton a very specific way. They see it as East Dayton…they see it as West Dayton and this is one of those opportunities to put a face to an idea,” said Bryan Stewart of Up Dayton.